This is fight for justice: BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal ahead of filing nomination from Bhabanipur seat

New Delhi: Ahead of filing her nomination from Bhabanipur assembly constituency, the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal interacted with the reporters on Monday (September 13, 2021) and said that the people of Bhabanipur have been given a big opportunity to make history.

“This is a fight against injustice. This is a fight for justice, for the people of West Bengal. I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they've received a big opportunity, they should come forward and make history,” said BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal ahead of filing nomination from Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

Priyanka Tebriwal is scheduled to file her nomination papers for the by-election to the Bhabanipur seat today. She will contest against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in the state, Tibrewal said that the people have the right to live but this right is being taken away by Mamata Banerjee and her party.

Additionally, Tibrewal also visited the Kalighat Temple, Kolkata on Saturday where she offered her prayers to Goddess Kali. Tibrewal also stated that the elections would not be conducted with transparency as the ruling party supports violence.

