Bhabanipur assembly bypolls: BJP fields Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal against CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: In the run-up to assembly by-elections in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur constituency and elections in Samserganj and Jangipur, BJP has fielded advocate and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal in the Bhabanipur constituency.

Bhabanipur is considered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s turf, BJP had been looking for a strong candidate to give tough competition to the current Chief Minister.

“I have been fighting against Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal. Be it the case of post-poll violence or other cases of state-sponsored atrocities on BJP workers. I am not afraid of anything and I am ready to give a fight to Mamata Banerjee. I am sure I would win,” said Priyanka Tibrewal.

Tibrewal, who recently made headlines after she moved Calcutta High Court on the issue of post-poll violence and got a judgment in favour of the victims where the court-ordered CBI probe into cases of rape and murder reported during post-poll violence and SIT for cases of loot and arson.

She has also held various instrumental roles in the BJP and has been the State Officer Bearer for the party in West Bengal.

Incidentally, BJP announced names of its three candidates from Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur on the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was to file her nomination papers for the Bhabanipur constituency.

