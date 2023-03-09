'This Person Is A Criminal': BJP Asks Elon Musk To Block Jailed Manish Sisodia’s Twitter Handle

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has now urged Twitter boss Elon Musk to block the Twitter handle of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has alleged that Sisodia is a ''criminal'' and someone else is using his Twitter handle on his behalf. Bagga also appealed to Elon Musk to block the AAP leader's account since he is in jail currently.

Bagga's tweet came in response to a tweet from the former Delhi Deputy chief minister's Twitter handle attacking the ruling BJP for arresting him and implicating him in the liquor policy case without any concrete evidence. Interestingly, a tweet from the Twitter handle of the jailed AAP No. 2 alleged that they (BJP) are sending those behind bars who opened schools in the country.

“Till today I had heard that when schools open in the country, jails are closed; But now these people have started jailing only those who opened schools in the country," a tweet from Sisodia's Twitter handle that is being managed by his team currently said.



आज तक सुना था कि देश में स्कूल खुलते हैं तो जेल बंद होते है; लेकिन अब इन लोगो ने तो देश में स्कूल खोलने वालों को ही जेल में बंद करना शुरू कर दिया।#ManishSisodia

It may be recalled that the senior AAP leader has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

BJP, AAP Spar Over Sisodia's Safety In Jail

Meanwhile, a bitter war of words has erupted between the BJP and the AAP over Sisodia’s safety in Tihar Jail. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that there was a threat to Sisodia’s life inside the Tihar Jail.

The AAP leaders alleged that Sisodia was being kept with other inmates in jail and was refused a "vipassana" cell. "There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give an answer," AAP MLA Bharadwaj alleged.

The AAP’s charge was categorically rejected by the Tihar Jail authorities, who said the former deputy chief minister has been lodged in a ward of Tihar's Central Jail No. 1 where there are a minimum number of inmates and no gangsters.

The jail administration also issued a statement in which it said, “Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. "The ward has a minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail."

According to jail officials, a separate cell makes it possible for him to meditate or do other activities without any disturbance. "All the arrangements, as per jail rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings are unfounded," an official added.

The AAP has blamed the Central government and questioned why Sisodia has not been kept in the Vipassana Cell despite court orders. "It is unfortunate that Modi Govt is forcing the Jail Administration to defy various orders and standard operating procedures of jail. It is well-known fact that hardened criminals, well-known gangsters, and repeat offenders are lodged in Jail no 1.’’

"Why is Central Govt hellbent on giving these hardened criminals easy access to Manish Ji? Why is Central Govt risking the life of Dy CM of Delhi?" a statement from the AAP said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy scam case. The court had allowed the senior AAP leader to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.