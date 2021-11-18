Three teenagers apprehended ‘on way to cross LoC’ in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kupwara has apprehended three youth who were in pursuit of crossing over to the Line of Control to POK for arms training to join back militancy in Kashmir.

SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas said, “Following a specific information, police apprehended the trio, all in their teenage from hideout in Kupwara.”

He further said that the teenagers, all residents of Meej in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district had established contact with a terrorist commander posing himself as Tayab Farroqi operating from Pakistan and were on their way to cross the LoC via Kupwara to meet him and take illegal training in handling of arms to join back terrorism in Kashmir .

The trio, all residents of village Meej Pampore of district Pulwama, has been identified as Furqan Sultan Khanday, Furqan Nazir Khanday and Kamran Sajad Sheikh, all aged 16 and students of Class 10.

On questioning, Police found that these youth from South Kashmir have been radicalised and motivated by terrorist Tayab Farooqi operating from Pakistan through social media platforms who constantly fed them with radical Islamic literature.

Relevantly, the parents of the youths were called and after discussion and counselling, the teenagers were handed over to them.

