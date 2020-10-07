Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, arms and ammunition recovered

Three terrorists were killed in a night-long encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sugan village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (October 7) morning.

IGP Kashmir confirmed the killing of terrorists and said three unidentified terrorists have been killed. He added that search operation is still going on. According to IGP Kashmir, the identity of the killed militants is being ascertained and security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

Talking to Zee Media, a Jammu and Kashmir police official said that terrorists were asked to surrender but they did not respond to the request and instead opened fire at the security forces, which forced the security forces to open fire at them.

Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader named Ghulam Qadir was attacked on Tuesday by unidentified terrorists in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. However timely retaliation of his personal security officials (PSO) saved his life.

Unfortunately, police constable Mohd Altaf who was injured during the attack succumbed to injuries. Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Our critically injured colleague Ct Altaf (PSO) attained martyrdom. He set an example of professionalism & bravery. We are proud of him. May his soul Rest In Peace."