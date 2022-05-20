हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi

Time for BJP to set targets for next 25 years along with consistently working for people of India: PM Narendra Modi

Time for BJP to set targets for next 25 years along with consistently working for people of India: PM Narendra Modi
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 20) addressed BJP national office bearers' meeting, which is happening in Jaipur via video conferencing and said that the party to set the targets for the next 25 years along with consistently working for the people of India to fulfil their aspirations along with wading through all the challenges.

Addressing  BJP national office bearers virtually, the Prime Minister said, "We are setting the aim for the next 25 years, it's the time for the BJP to set the targets for the next 25 years along with consistently working for the people of India to fulfil their aspirations along with wading through all the challenges."

PM Modi said, "India is seen as a country filled with aspirations. Now, every citizen of India wants to see the work getting done along with witnessing the final outcome. In this backdrop, the responsibility of governments increases tremendously."

"The NDA govt will be completing 8 years in power this month. These years have been that of servicing the nation, working for the welfare of the poor and the middle class along with ensuring social justice and security and strengthening women's empowerment," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Notably, the meeting of the national office bearers of the BJP began on Thursday with the meeting of the national general secretaries. Prior to the meeting, BJP President JP Nadda visited the exhibition based on the life of Kushabhau Thakre and Sunder Singh Bhandari. Nadda reportedly took the detailed report of the states from the party general secretaries in the meeting and gave directions to expedite the programs of the party.

Senior party leaders including national office bearers, state party chiefs, and organizational secretaries are participating in the BJP meeting. Apart from focusing on organizational issues, preparations for the assembly elections to be held this year and next year is also part of the agenda, sources told ANI.

Notably, assembly elections will be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year.

The celebration of the completion of eight years of the Modi`s government and strengthening the party organization at the booth level are also likely to be discussed, besides chalking strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With Agency Inputs)

