Time for Ram bhakts and Rahim bhakts to show Bharat bhakti, tweets PM Narendra Modi on Ayodhya verdict

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in favour of the construction of Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that this decision should not be seen as a victory or defeat of anyone.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi, who is at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab for the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor, said that it was now time for both the Ram Bhakts and Rahim Bhakts, to strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti.

"Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also appealed to the people of the nation to maintain peace and harmony at all costs.

PM Modi further observed how the Supreme Court's judgement was notable in several ways. He said the judgement highlighted that "any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law". Further, it reaffirmed the "independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary". Lastly, PM Modi said the verdict "clearly illustrated everybody is equal before the law."

Saying that "the halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades", PM Modi lauded the SC by saying, "Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes."

PM Modi also appreciated the people of the nation and said that the "calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence."

The Prime Minister further said, "May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered."

On Saturday, the five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Hindus in the over 70-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babari Masjid title dispute case ordering the allocation of the contested site to them for the construction of a temple while ordering the Centre to set-up a Board of Trustees in the next three months for the construction of a Ram Temple.

Rejecting the petition by the Muslim side, the apex court ruled that they be given five acres of land at an alternate site in Ayodhya in the politically and socially-sensitive and several decades-old Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict

While reading out its unanimous judgement in the politically-sensitive case, the bench said that Ram Janmabhoomi is not a 'legal personality' but a deity is a jurisdictional person.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the said site in Ayodhya stands "undisputed".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor and flagged off the first Jatha of devotees for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province. At the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi addressed a large crowd at Dera Baba Nanak and said, "said, "The opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devi Ji has brought us immense happiness."