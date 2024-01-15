Introduction

In an extraordinary feat, Tinu Kumari, a resident of Jamui, Bihar, has achieved success by passing five government exams simultaneously, sharing her unique strategy for success.

Tinu Kumari's Aspirations

Tinu Kumari, hailing from Bihar, harbored dreams of becoming an officer. However, her aspirations took a back seat due to the responsibilities of raising children. Now, her daughter has fulfilled her mother's dream. Pinki Singh, residing in Jamui district, holds an MA in English and a B.Ed. She initially aspired to become an officer but was constrained by circumstances. Eventually, she became a homemaker, dedicated to nurturing her children. Despite this, Pinki's daughter, Tinu Singh, has now achieved what her mother couldn't.

Tinu's Academic Achievements

Tinu Kumari successfully cleared five competitive exams one after the other. Her family is beaming with pride at Tinu's accomplishments, and the local community is also celebrating her success. Despite her achievements, Tinu's journey is far from over; she aspires to continue her education and become an IAS officer.

Tinu Fulfills her Mother's Dream

Highlighting Tinu Kumari's accomplishment in fulfilling her mother's dreams, she not only succeeded in one or two exams but aced five competitive exams simultaneously. Tinu Singh's father, Munna Kumar Singh, serves as an Inspector in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), while her mother, Pinki Singh, is a homemaker. Both parents are immensely proud of Tinu's success.

Tinu's Exams and Future Aspirations

Tinu Singh's recent achievements include securing a position as a computer operator on December 22. The following day, on December 23, she successfully cleared the Bihar SSC CGLE exam, earning the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector. Despite her success, Tinu aspires to pursue further studies and aims to become an IAS officer.

Record-Breaking Success in BPSC Exams

Subsequently, Tinu Kumari made history by passing the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher recruitment exam. She secured success in the 6-8 class cadre, as well as the secondary school cadre for classes 9-10 and the higher secondary school cadre for classes 11-12. Tinu attributes her success to the support of her parents, brother, and uncle.

Embracing Books Over Social Media

Tinu Kumari revealed that, unlike many youth who are constantly active on social media, she avoids it altogether. She does not have any social media accounts and believes that books are the best companions. Her success is a testament to the power of consistent studying, and Tinu Kumari encourages others to prioritize education over online distractions.