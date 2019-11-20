close

Tis Hazari clash

Tis Hazari clash: SIT submits progress report to Delhi HC in lawyer vs police case

The violent scuffle between lawyers and police officials is being probed at two levels - a judicial probe ordered by the High Court`s special bench and the SIT probe that was constituted by the police commissioner.

Tis Hazari clash: SIT submits progress report to Delhi HC in lawyer vs police case
File Image

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police, which is probing the November 2 Tis Hazari scuffle between lawyers and police officials, on Wednesday handed over its progress report to the Delhi High Court. The police have also appealed to the people that if anyone has any evidence supporting the probe it can be submitted to the SIT.

The SIT kept the High Court informed about its progress in the case and till date around 70 percent of the probe has been completed. The Delhi Police is also expecting to complete the probe by December 12, the sources said.

The SIT kept the High Court informed about its progress in the case and till date around 70 percent of the probe has been completed. The Delhi Police is also expecting to complete the probe by December 12, the sources said.

Live TV

The SIT is collecting evidence in the case. Hence, the police is sending letters to the people on behalf of Assistant Commissioner Arvind Kumar.

A similar letter was also received by IANS on November 18 in which the police have requested to hand over evidence such as any information, image or video that supports the probe. Any person can submit any evidence at the Kamala Market and Sabzi Mandi police stations.
 

 

Tis Hazari clashSpecial Investigation TeamDelhi High CourtLawyer vs police case
