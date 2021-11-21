TMC delegation to meet Amit Shah on Tripura violence ahead of Mamata Banerjee Delhi visit

New Delhi: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the issue of alleged police brutality in Tripura, PTI reported quoting party sources.

According to ANI, the delegation will comprise more than 15 TMC leaders and the party has sought an appointment with the home minister.

The party leaders will also stage a dharna from Monday morning.

Trinamool leader Derek O' Brien tweeted about the visit on Sunday.

"Gujarat model in Tripura. All India Trinamool Congress will never accept such fascist brutality. Trinamool MPs headed to Delhi. Now. Eyeball to eyeball," O' Brien’s tweet said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is also set to visit Delhi from 22 November to 25 November. During the three-day visit to the national capital, the leader will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers to discuss state issues.

Banerjee will reportedly meet opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi as well to discuss cornering strategy for the winter session of the parliament, which will begin from November 29.

The West Bengal chief minister last visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to the capital, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, Banerjee is likely to visit Mumbai around December 1 to scout for investment for Bengal Global Business Summit.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV