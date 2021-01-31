TMC looted rice, dal that Centre provided during COVID-19 lockdown, alleges Smriti Irani at BJP's poll rally in Howrah

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday (January 31) attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal and alleged that the food provisions provided by the Centre during COVID-19 induced lockdown was “looted” by the ruling TMC.

Addressing a poll rally in Howrah, Irani was quoted as saying by PTI, “Prime Minister provided five kg rice and one kg dal for 80 crore people of the country for eight months; in Bengal TMC looted it during lockdown.”

Irani also hit back at Banerjee for “insulting” the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. She said, “People will not support a political party which makes them fight among themselves and hates the Central government for its own profit. No patriot can stay for even a single minute in a party which insults the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'.” On January 23, the West Bengal CM had refused to speak at the function organized to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary after chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised.

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh who were inducted into the BJP on Saturday were also present in the rally along with Irani, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghsh at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally through video-conferencing in Howrah, lambasted Banerjee and asked her to introspect why so many TMC leaders are quitting the party and joining BJP.

“Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leaders are joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be left alone,” Shah said.

West Bengal Assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

