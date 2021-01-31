हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Smriti Irani

TMC looted rice, dal that Centre provided during COVID-19 lockdown, alleges Smriti Irani at BJP's poll rally in Howrah

Addressing a poll rally in Howrah, West Bengal, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Prime Minister provided five kg rice and one kg dal for 80 crore people of the country for eight months; in Bengal TMC looted it during lockdown". Irani also hit back at Banerjee for “insulting” the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. 

TMC looted rice, dal that Centre provided during COVID-19 lockdown, alleges Smriti Irani at BJP&#039;s poll rally in Howrah
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday (January 31) attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal and alleged that the food provisions provided by the Centre during COVID-19 induced lockdown was “looted” by the ruling TMC.

Addressing a poll rally in Howrah, Irani was quoted as saying by PTI, “Prime Minister provided five kg rice and one kg dal for 80 crore people of the country for eight months; in Bengal TMC looted it during lockdown.”

Irani also hit back at Banerjee for “insulting” the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. She said, “People will not support a political party which makes them fight among themselves and hates the Central government for its own profit. No patriot can stay for even a single minute in a party which insults the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'.” On January 23, the West Bengal CM had refused to speak at the function organized to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary after chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised.

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh who were inducted into the BJP on Saturday were also present in the rally along with Irani, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghsh at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally through video-conferencing in Howrah, lambasted Banerjee and asked her to introspect why so many TMC leaders are quitting the party and joining BJP.

“Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leaders are joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be left alone,” Shah said.

West Bengal Assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May this year. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Smriti Irani2021 West Bengal Assembly pollsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeAmit Shah
Next
Story

TMC leaders are joining BJP as Mamata Banerjee has failed people of West Bengal: Amit Shah
  • 1,07,46,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,16,36,470Confirmed
  • 21,94,790Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M28S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far