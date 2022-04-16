हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Babul Supriyo

TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge assembly seat by a margin 20,228 of votes

While the winning candidate Babul Supriyo secured 49.69 per cent of the total votes polles, CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim clinched the second position with 30.06 per cent votes

TMC&#039;s Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge assembly seat by a margin 20,228 of votes
Pic courtesy: ANI (file photo)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday (April 16) won the Ballygunge Assembly seat in West Bengal by a margin 20,228 of votes. While the winning candidate Babul Supriyo secured 49.69 per cent of the total votes polles, CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim clinched the second position with 30.06 per cent votes. The party is currently leading Asansol Lok Sabha seat where Shatrughan Sinha was fielded as its heavyweight candidate.

"I dedicate my win to CM Mamata Banerjee and Ma-Mati-Manush. BJP's position shows the effect of fuel price hike," said Supriyo. He added, "The results are a slap to BJP for their hubris and the way they demean Bengalis," said Supriyo.

Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes. Interestingly, Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of Congress pocketed 5,218 votes. 

Meanwhile, TMC workers and supporters celebrated the tunes of drumbeats in Asansol as the party leads in the by-poll to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat. TMC's Shatrughan Sinha is leading with 3,75,026 votes while BJP's Agnimitra Paul is trailing with 2,18,601 votes in Asansol. Speaking to ANI, Agnimitra Paul said, "There were some shortcomings from our end because of which we had to face defeat. The public's verdict will be accepted. Few cases of rigging were seen at some places but central forces worked really well. We will work at grassroots levels in the forthcoming days".

