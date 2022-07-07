NewsIndia
TN POLICE PC RECRUITMENT 2022

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! apply for over 3500 Constable posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- check details here

TNUSRB commenced the online application process for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. Interested candidates can apply for TN Police PC posts at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
  • The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3552 vacancies
  • Last date to apply for TN Police PC posts is till August 15
  • The TN Police written exam date will be announced later

Trending Photos

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! apply for over 3500 Constable posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- check details here

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) commenced the online application process for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. Interested candidates can apply for TN Police PC posts at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in till August 15. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3552 vacancies, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman. The TN Police written exam date will be announced later.

ALSO READ: IB Recruitment 2022

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-26 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Candidate should have passed 10th Standard/SSLC. Those who have not passed 10th standard and have more than that qualification are ineligible to apply.

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the selection in three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. Provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sprots/Games Special marks.

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Exam fee

The Examination fee is Rs 130 to be paid online only.

TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply for the posts

- Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on “Online Application” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022

- Register and proceed with application process

- Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form

- Take a printout for future reference

TN Police PC Recruitment 2022TNUSRBtn police recruitment 2022TNUSRB PC Notification 2022Government job

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much anger in the name of religion?
DNA Video
DNA: How is peace being affected from religious radicalization?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress