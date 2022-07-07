TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) commenced the online application process for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. Interested candidates can apply for TN Police PC posts at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in till August 15. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3552 vacancies, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman. The TN Police written exam date will be announced later.

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-26 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Candidate should have passed 10th Standard/SSLC. Those who have not passed 10th standard and have more than that qualification are ineligible to apply.

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the selection in three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. Provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sprots/Games Special marks.

TN Police PC recruitment 2022: Exam fee

The Examination fee is Rs 130 to be paid online only.

TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply for the posts

- Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on “Online Application” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022

- Register and proceed with application process

- Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form

- Take a printout for future reference