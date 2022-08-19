TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 schedule has been released. Candidates who have applied for TNEA 2022 Admissions can now check the counselling schedule for the same on the official website – tneaonline.org. The TNEA Counselling Schedule 2022 for Special Reservation Counselling, General Academic Counselling, and General Vocational Counselling has been issued.

According to the schedules, the general academic and occupational choice-filling process begins on August 25. The selection procedure for special reservation counselling will begin tomorrow, August 20, 2022. ALSO READ: CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Here’s how to download

TNEA Counselling 2022 Schedule: Important Dates

Event Date Choice Filling August 25 to 27, 2022 Release of tentative allotment August 28, 2022 before 10 AM Tentative allotment confirmation August 28 to 29, 2022 Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates August 30, 2022 before 10 AM Joining dates for accept and join candidates August 30 to September 7, 2022 Release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates September 9, 2022 before 10 AM

Academic general counselling will be held in 5 rounds, according to the schedule, and will last through October 23, 2022. The government school counselling will take place in four rounds.

There will be only one round of counselling for vocational general and government-studied counselling, as well as special reservation counselling. The government 7.5 quota counselling for special reservations will begin on August 20, 2022, while the general special reservation counselling will commence on August 21, 2022. Candidates should review the timetable listed above for more details.