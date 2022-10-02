'Today is Gandhi Jayanti, why should I talk about fake Gandhis?': K'taka CM takes dig at Congress

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a dig at Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday. He called Rahul Gandhi "fake" and asked "why he should talk about him and his family" on Gandhi Jayanti. He said that the whole Congress party is out on bail and Karnataka was an "ATM" for the party.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today is Gandhi Jayanti, why should I talk about fake Gandhis? The whole Congress party is out on bail- Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi & DK Shivakumar are out on bail. Karnataka was an ATM for the Congress party, now it's gone."

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar hit back at Bommai and said there are dozens from BJP who are out on bail.

Shivakumar said, "Yes, I'm on bail. Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi also on bail. They've (BJP) dozens who're on bail. Yediyurappa has no case against him? Bommai registered cases against me. Let him send me to Parappana Agrahara (Central Jail), I'll take some rest."

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders attended an event at Badanavalu, Mysuru to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on the 25th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi offered a floral tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Khadi Gramodyog, Badanavalu Karnataka at 8 am followed by a prayer meeting. On the 25th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi visited Khadi Village Industries at Badnavalu in memory of Bapu, said Congress.

(With agency inputs)