Top news of the day, February 4, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 4.

News of the day

1. Centre makes it official in Parliament, confirms 'no plan of pan-India NRC'

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday (February 4) said in Lok Sabha that the Centre has not taken any decision on implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level. The confirmation was made by MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply on a question in Lok Sabha whether the government has any plans to introduce the NRC. Read here

2. AAP releases party manifesto for Delhi Assembly election, guarantees quality education, health, cleanwater

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the party manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, saying that the vision of the party is to make every family prosperous. The AAP guaranteed quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity to the people of Delhi asserted Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The manifesto comes a few days ahead of the voting for the election. The party has also promised the doorstep delivery of rations and free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens in its manifesto for the Delhi polls. Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. Read here

3. Ahead of DefExpo 2020, high terror alert in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow following intelligence warning

Ahead of the DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the intelligence agencies on Tuesday issued a high alert to the administration and security agencies after receiving input that 11 terrorist organisations might try to disrupt the event. The event will kickstart on February 5 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preside over the inaugural ceremony. Read here

4. Indian soldiers deployed in regions like Siachen, Doklam not getting good food, clothing and equipment: CAG

The soldiers stationed at higher altitudes such as Siachen, Ladakh, and Doklam, didn't get the required calories and there was also a long delay in procuring the special clothes that they need there, according to the 2017-18 CAG report. The soldiers posted in these areas are given special rations. Read here

5. PM Narendra Modi slams AAP for playing blame game, says Delhi needs a decisive government

Continuing his verbal attacks on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 4) said Delhi needs a government that will provide direction to the national capital and not indulge in playing blame game. Read here

Sports news of the day:

6. India captain Virat Kohli expects players to focus on fielding, not just batting or bowling

India skipper Virat Kohli sets his standards on the field and has made it clear that he expects the same from his teammates. The recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand saw the Indian players putting on a dismal show on the field and the skipper has said that there can be no excuse and the boys need to put in improved performance. Read here

7. India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal live scores

Four-time champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-octane ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal clash at Potchefstroom's Senwes Park on Tuesday (February 4, 2020). Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. Captained by Priyam Garg, India have maintained a clean slate in the tournament winning their three group matches before dumping out Australia from the tournament in the quarterfinal. India thus became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after defeating Australia in a low-scoring affair. India defended 233/9 to win the match by 74 runs, with Kartik Tyagi claiming four wickets. Read here

Entertainment news of the day:

8. Akshay Kumar in YRF's 'Dhoom 4'? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar is on a roll! After delivering back-to-back blockbusters last year, the actor is all set to keep the audiences entertained with his movie dose throughout 2020, extending to 2021 as well. Read here

9. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' stays rock-solid at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn's recent release, a period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has proved to be a success story for the makers. The audience has showered it with immense love and it is clearly visible from the huge numbers it is raking in at the ticket counters. Read here