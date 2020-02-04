Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' stays rock-solid at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn's recent release, a period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has proved to be a success story for the makers. The audience has showered it with immense love and it is clearly visible from the huge numbers it is raking in at the ticket counters.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Tanhaji is rock-steady... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 253.72 cr. #India biz.

Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first Rs 250 crore of 2020 so far.