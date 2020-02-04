हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
tanhaji box office collections

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' stays rock-solid at Box Office

Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Ajay Devgn&#039;s &#039;Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior&#039; stays rock-solid at Box Office

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn's recent release, a period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has proved to be a success story for the makers. The audience has showered it with immense love and it is clearly visible from the huge numbers it is raking in at the ticket counters.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: #Tanhaji is rock-steady... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 253.72 cr. #India biz.

Saif Ali Khan played Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first Rs 250 crore of 2020 so far.

Tags:
tanhaji box office collectionstanhaji collectionsTanhajiAjay DevgnKajolSaif Ali Khantanhaji: the unsung warrior
Next
Story

Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Day 4 Box Office report

Must Watch

PT2M54S

PM Modi in Parliamentary Party Meeting: Some people are trying to spread myths on Budget