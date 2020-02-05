Top news of the day, February 5, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on Wednesday (February 5).

News of the day

1. Government setting up Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust for Ram Temple's construction in Ayodhya, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) announced that the Central government is setting up an independent trust to finalise the details for the construction of a Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. To be called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust, the body has formed as per the directions of the Supreme Court of India, pointed out the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha. Read more

2. Delhi HC directs all 4 Nirbhaya convicts to avail all legal remedies within 7 days

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case have been directed by the Delhi High Court to avail all their legal remedies within the next seven days. Passing the order on Wednesday (February 5, 2020), Delhi High Court judge Justice Suresh Kumar Kait observed that no doubt the Nirbhaya case was a heinous crime and the convicts will take every remedy available. Read more

3. EC bans BJP MP Parvesh Verma from campaigning for 24 hours, to miss campaigning on last day

In a major blow to BJP MP Parvesh Verma, the Election Commission on Wednesday (February 5) banned him from campaigning for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 for 24 hours from 6 pm on Wednesday. Read more

4. Centre ready to talk with Shaheen Bagh protesters but in structured manner: Ravi Shankar Prasad at India Ka DNA event

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not against any Indian and it is not meant to take away the citizenship of anybody. Speaking with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in Zee News Conclave 'DNA of India', Prasad clarified that the Centre is ready to talk with the protesters of Shaheen Bagh but in a structured manner. Read more

5. IAF getting ready to induct more Tejas LCA, 83 Mark 1A fighters in the pipeline

Indian Air Force (IAF) will be getting more Tejas Ligh Combat Aircraft (LCA) soon as the government is gearing up to manufacture the 83 Mark 1A versions of the indigenous jet with improved and enhanced capabilities. The IAF is already in the process of inducting 40 Tejas aircraft (20 in Initial Operation Clearance (IOC) and 20 in Final Operation Clearance (FOC) version with 16 fighters and 4 trainers in each), stated Minister of State, Defence, Shripad Naik. Read more

6. Rajinikanth supports CAA, NPR, says youth being misled into protests

Rajinikanth has come out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying it will not affect Indian Muslims who chose India as their motherland during the partition in 1947. The actor claimed there was a lot of misleading information being spread on CAA due to the ulterior motives of some political parties and religious groups. Read more

Sports news of the day:

7. Ross Taylor ton helps New Zealand ace thrilling chase against India

After coming close on three occasions to beat India in the ongoing tour, New Zealand was finally able to cross the line and taste victory as they defeated the Men in Blue by four wickets in the first ODI at the Seddon Park on Wednesday. Seasoned campaigner Ross Taylor anchored New Zealand`s chase of 348 by scoring a brilliant hundred. Read more

8. Future of India's cricket in safe hands, says Shoaib Akhtar after India defeats Pakistan in Under 19 WC semifinal

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on the Indian colts following their emphatic win over Pakistan in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup in South Africa. The Rawalpindi Express said that the Priyam Garg-led side was absolutely brilliant in their performance and that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands. Read more

Entertainment news of the day:

9. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continues its magic run at Box Office

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' refuses to slow down at the ticket counters. All the other releases like 'Street Dancer 3D', 'Panga' and 'Jawaani Jaaneman' continue to suffer due to Tanhaji's super steady spell at the Box Office. The epic saga by Om Raut has managed to impress the one and sundry. Read more

10. TV actress Chahatt Khanna slams ex-husband Farhan Mirza for maligning her image

Popular television actress and model Chahatt Khanna has once again hogged the limelight due to her personal life. This time, she alleged that her former husband Farhan Mirza is deliberately trying to defame her. Read more