TV actress Chahatt Khanna slams ex-husband Farhan Mirza for maligning her image

New Delhi: Popular television actress and model Chahatt Khanna has once again hogged the limelight due to her personal life. This time, she alleged that her former husband Farhan Mirza is deliberately trying to defame her.

In fact, her ex-husband in an interview with Spotboye.com said, "Chahatt now wants to settle the legal matter and she is ready to take off all the charges levied against me. You know the reason? It’s Ribbhu Mehra, whom she is dating. In the court proceedings too, Chahatt and her lawyer had raised the topic of opting for an out-of-court settlement. In spite of being legally married to me, she continues doing this, it’s just not right.”

Reacting to this, Chahatt said, "it's not the first time my ex-husband Farhan has put me down in media, he is just in cashing on my name, he had asked an out of the court settlement stating that he is broke and he cannot afford his lawyer fees anymore."

Adding more, she said, "About me and Ribbhu, yes we are very good friends, that’s all about it. It’s his habit to doubt me with everybody, earlier I was to be scared but this time I told him yes you are right and admitted to whatever he asked because I wanted to end the conversation and he recorded my call and sent it to Spotboye, they rather than conforming added fule to the fire and printed, that's it."

Chahatt added, "in fact, he has also threatened me up in one of his messages saying that if I ever get married in future he kill us both, he is not fulfilling any duty of a father but talks about custody. He behaves like a psychopath, my personal life is quite out in media now I only want to be known for my work or not been known at all. Thank my lucky stars that moved out out my marriage."

Chahatt was seen in popular daily soap 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Qubool Hai' amongst others.

She has also featured in a couple of Bollywood movies. Last, she was seen in Sanjay Dutt's 'Prassthanam'.