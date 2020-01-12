Top news of the day, January 12, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 12, (Sunday).

1. PM Modi inaugurates Kolkata Port Trust's 150th-anniversary celebration, Mamata skips event

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skips Kolkata Port Trust's 150th-anniversary celebrations programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday (January 12). The event is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Read here

2. Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in J&K's Tral

New Delhi: The security forces on Sunday (January 12) gunned down at least two terrorists in an encounter in Tral region of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to police, the forces had received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in a residential plot. Read here

3. CAA will be implemented across India, including West Bengal: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday reiterated that the Citizenship Amendment Law, 2019, which has been duly passed by the Parliament, will be implemented across the country, including West Bengal. Read here

4. JNU VC defends hostel fee hike decision, says it was not taken in haste

Amid the ongoing standoff between Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and JNU Students Union (JNUSU), VC Kumar on Sunday (January 12) said that the committee was formed to hold discussions over raising the hostel fees in 2016 and it would to wrong to say that this decision was taken in a hurry. Read here

5. Thousands of traders to protest during Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' India visit on January 15

NEW DELHI: Thousands of small-scale Indian traders will oppose American online retail giant Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' proposed visit to the country on January 15 for a company event and potential meetings with government officials. The traders, under the aegis of the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT), have called for massive protests during the Amazon CEO's visit to India. They have also sought PM Modi’s intervention in the matter and urged him to discuss their issues with Bezos when they meet. Read here

6. ATP Cup: Djokovic beats Nadal to keep Serbia alive in final

Sydney: Novak Djokovic recorded a straight-sets victory over long-time rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday to keep Serbia`s hopes alive in the final of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney. Read here

7. Mohammad Kaif terms Sachin Tendulkar as 'Lord Krishna,' win hearts

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday garnered a lot of appreciation on social media after the former Uttar Pradesh skipper posted an image on Twitter with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was termed as 'Lord Krishna' in it. Read here

8. Anushka Sharma to play former captain of India's women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami in biopic?

New Delhi: The very talented actress turned producer, Anushka Sharma has not announced any new projects after the debacle of Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actress on the silver screens as it's been a year since her last opened in theatres. Read here

9. Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' vs Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Box Office report: Day 2 collections

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' clashed at the Box Office on January 10, 2020. Both the films were high on the buzz word and belong to different genres. While former is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the latter is a period drama. Read here