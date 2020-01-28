Top news of the day, January 28, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 28.

1. Anti-CAA activist and JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar's Jehanabad in sedition case

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad in Bihar in a sedition case. Imam was booked in a sedition case lodged across several states for his alleged inflammatory speeches made during a protest against the new law. Imam, who was one of the initial organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests, has been asked to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3. Read here

2. Coronavirus scare: Centre to take steps to evacuate 250 students from China's Wuhan; 450 people under watch in India

New Delhi: India summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday and issued a strong demarche over the abduction of a Hindu girl from her marriage ceremony on January 25 in Sindh province. Read here

3. Can't enter Gujarat, indulge in social work: SC grants bail to 17 post Godhra riots convicts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 28) granted bail to 17 convicts in the 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case in which 33 Muslims were burnt alive and asked them to relocate to Madhya Pradesh and do community service. Read here

4. Stick to old format of NPR, do not add new questions: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells Centre

Amid the ongoing protests in several districts of Bihar against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (January 28) said that the matter of CAA is now in the Supreme Court and if someone has an issue with the new legislation, they can raise their objections before the apex court. “The matter of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is in the Supreme Court and it will be debated there. If someone has an issue, they can put it there,” said Kumar. Read here

5. Field Marshal KM Cariappa's 121st Birth Anniversary: Some interesting facts

New Delhi: The nation on Tuesday (January 28) celebrates the 121st birth anniversary of Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, who was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army. Cariappa led Indian forces on the Western Front during the 1947 Indo-Pakistani War, also received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award. Read here

6. India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC World Cup Super League Quarterfinal

After a slow start and losing wickets in quick successions, India posted a total of 233/9 in the Under 19 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Quarterfinal at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Atharva Ankolekar played a brilliant knock of 55 not out, off 54 balls, down the order to help India post a 234-run target for the Aussies. With a six and five boundaries, Ankolekar added the much-needed 61 runs for the seventh wicket with fellow spinner Ravi Bishnoi (30 off 31 balls). Read here

7. Roger Federer advances to Australian Open semifinals defeating Tennys Sandgren

Roger Federer performed his second Houdini act of the 2020 Australian Open on Tuesday, saving seven match points en route to a nerve-wracking 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback victory over American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren. Friday's third-round win against local hope John Millman, when the 20-times Grand Slam champion won six straight points from 8-4 down in the final set tiebreaker, was touted as the great escape. Read here

8. Priyanka Chopra's navel-grazing gown at Grammys invites a troll fest on social media

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to wear a naval-grazing ivory evening gown by Ralph & Russo for the Grammys gala night. And guess what? She became news. Well, PeeCee's stunning and bold avatar at the red carpet not only impressed many but also unleashed a troll attack on social media. Read here

9.SidNaz is passé, 'Bigg Boss 13' fans keen to watch SidRa

New Delhi: With only a few days into the grand finale, all the 'Bigg Boss 13' fans across the country have already picked their favourites by now. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh are the top 8 contestants left in the game as of now. Read here