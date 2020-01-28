Priyanka Chopra's navel-grazing gown at Grammys invites a troll fest on social media

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to wear a naval-grazing ivory evening gown by Ralph & Russo for the Grammys gala night. And guess what? She became news. Well, PeeCee's stunning and bold avatar at the red carpet not only impressed many but also unleashed a troll attack on social media.

While her fans hailed her sizzling and shining appearance along with hubby Nick Jonas, the trolls flooded her timeline with several memes. Here are a few screenshots:

However, celebrities like singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hailed her look and blasted the haters. She also was unhappy with the way fashion designer Wendell Rodricks took a jibe at PeeCee's dress. In her long Instagram post, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote her heart out.

At the Grammys this year, not just Priyanka but hubby and international sensation Nick Jonas too had his 'oops' moment when fans pointed out that he had spinach stuck in his teeth during his gig on stage.

This is not the first time that any celeb has been subjected to trolling on social media. On previous occasions too, several Indian and international stars have been brutally trolled by haters for their photographs and videos.