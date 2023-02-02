Traffic Snarls in Delhi due to PlastIndia Fair at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi: The ongoing PlastIndia Fair at Pragati Maidan in Delhi has resulted in heavy traffic snarls in central parts of the national capital. Heavy traffic congestion was reported on Ring Road and Nizamuddin bridge along with Barapullah, Sarai Kale Khan, Akshardham, and from Yamuna bridge to ITO. Taking to Twitter, Delhi AAP MLA, Somnath Bharti said, "Complete mess and unbelievable traffic jam outside Pragati Maidan Main Entrance! PlastIndia Fair is going on! @dtptraffic." It took Vijay Narayan half an hour on a bus to reach his office in Sansad Marg from Laxmi Nagar.

Complete mess and unbelievable traffic jam outside Pragati Maidan Main Entrance! PlastIndia Fair is going on! ⁦@dtptraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/E5gMy7Zc4u February 2, 2023

"There was heavy traffic congestion on Vikas Marg as well. Normally, it takes me 15 minutes from Laxmi Nagar to reach ITO via bus, but today the vehicle was moving at a snail's pace," he said.

Another commuter, Ritin Sarkar, said, "I usually travel by motorcycle and it takes me only 45 minutes to reach my office in Connaught Place, but today due to heavy traffic congestion, I was stuck near Akshardham for nearly 20 minutes."

(With inputs from PTI)