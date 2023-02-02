topStoriesenglish2568816
NewsIndia
PLASTINDIA FAIR

Traffic Snarls in Delhi due to PlastIndia Fair at Pragati Maidan

Commuters were stuck in central parts of the national capital due to heavy traffic congestion on Ring Road and Nizamuddin bridge.  

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 03:52 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • PlastIndia Fair causes heavy traffic jams in Delhi
  • Heavy traffic congestion was reported on Ring Road and Nizamuddin bridge
  • Commuters were reportedly stuck at Akshardham for over 20 minutes

Trending Photos

Traffic Snarls in Delhi due to PlastIndia Fair at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi: The ongoing PlastIndia Fair at Pragati Maidan in Delhi has resulted in heavy traffic snarls in central parts of the national capital. Heavy traffic congestion was reported on Ring Road and Nizamuddin bridge along with Barapullah, Sarai Kale Khan, Akshardham, and from Yamuna bridge to ITO. Taking to Twitter, Delhi AAP MLA, Somnath Bharti said, "Complete mess and unbelievable traffic jam outside Pragati Maidan Main Entrance! PlastIndia Fair is going on! @dtptraffic." It took Vijay Narayan half an hour on a bus to reach his office in Sansad Marg from Laxmi Nagar.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi roadshow in Delhi: Traffic Police issues advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE roads

"There was heavy traffic congestion on Vikas Marg as well. Normally, it takes me 15 minutes from Laxmi Nagar to reach ITO via bus, but today the vehicle was moving at a snail's pace," he said.

Another commuter, Ritin Sarkar, said, "I usually travel by motorcycle and it takes me only 45 minutes to reach my office in Connaught Place, but today due to heavy traffic congestion, I was stuck near Akshardham for nearly 20 minutes."

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group