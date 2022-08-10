Srinagar: Top TRF terrorist commander Lateef Rather killed along with two other terrorists by Jammu and Kashmir police. Lateef was an A++ category terrorist and was active since 2001. This is a huge success for Jammu and Kashmir police, along with security forces. "Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (TRF) terrorists including Lateef Rather and his mates were killed in an encounter in the Waterhail area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday," officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "Lateef Rather Alias Osama was among three LeT terrorists who have been killed today at Budgam."

"Lateef Rather was directly involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Social media influencer Ambreen Bhat, and several other civilians. Justice has been delivered," said Vijay Kumar.

While giving details about the operation ADGP Vijay Kumar said, yesterday forces received technical inputs about TRF terrorists hiding in Budgam. After verifying, a ground operation was launched and all three Lashkar terrorists including Lateef were killed.

ADGP said Lateef rather was a recycled terrorist and was an aide of Pak terrorist Abu Qasim, who was involved in the Hyderpora attack in which eight soldiers were martyred.

Vijay Kumar said "Lateef Rather was active since 2001 and was categorised as an A++ terrorist affiliated with LeT. He was actively involved in the recent civilian killing of Rahul Bhat in Budgam District and was planning further killings. Nevertheless, the forces successfully neutralized him in an anti-terrorist operation today. With the killing of Lateef, all terrorists who were responsible for target killings in the last two years stand nullified, except one who is still active.''

Rahul Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2012-11, was shot dead at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12 this year. Amreen Bhat, a social influencer, was shot dead at her residence in the village of Hishroo Chadoora on May 25 this year.

ADGP Vijay Kumar further said that around 130 terrorists are currently active in Kashmir Valley, among them 80 are local, and 45-50 are foreign terrorists. He said that so far, this year forces have successfully neutralised 130 terrorists and two terrorist guides. Among them around 35% were hybrid terrorists.

ADGP Vijay Kumar said, "Pistols recovered from a hybrid terrorist in Kashmir were mostly Turkish-made, but overall forces have succeeded in decoding the operating pattern of Hybrid terrorists and they are no longer a challenge for forces."

It's pertinent to mention that it is the 78th encounter of this year. Security force has managed to kill 130 terrorists now. Out of all those who are killed, 33 are Pakistani terrorists, however, 16 security personnel and 20 civilians too have lost their lives.

Jammu Kashmir with other security forces has also managed to arrest 60 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January and have also arrested 195 terrorists' supporters this year in Kashmir.