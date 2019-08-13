close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NLFT

Tripura: 88 NLFT militants surrender, will join mainstream

The surrender comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Tripura government signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the banned insurgency group. 

Tripura: 88 NLFT militants surrender, will join mainstream
ANI Photo

Dhalai, tripura: Days after signing a settlement agreement with the government, 88 militants of the National Liberation Force of Tripura (NLFT- SD) on Tuesday surrendered before Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Chandraipara Class XII School ground in Ambassa here.

Deputy Chief Minister M Jishnu Dev Barman, MP Rebati Tripura, MLA Parimal Debbarma, MLA Rampada Jamatia and DGP Rajib Singh were also  present on the occasion.

The surrender comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Tripura government signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the banned insurgency group. NLFT (SD) has agreed to join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India.

After the agreement was signed on August 10, the Chief Minister had tweeted, "NLFT has decided to join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India. 88 cadres have decided to surrender with weapons. Our State Government will help them in housing, recruitment and education. I welcome the decision by NLFT and glad to inform you all that a memorandum of settlement has been signed by @mygovindia, government of Tripura & NLFT. NLFT has been involved in violence activities previously and is banned since 1997. Now they have agreed to abjure the path of violence."

Tags:
NLFTBiplab Kumar Deb
Next
Story

World snubs Pakistan's needless plea against India's move to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status

Must Watch

PT8M43S

We are ready for all possible circumstances: General Bipin Rawat