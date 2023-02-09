Tripura Elections: BJP Manifesto Promises Increased Farmers' Assistance, More Autonomy for Tribals, Rs 5 Meal Scheme for All

Agartala: The BJP on Thursday promised greater autonomy for tribal areas, an increase in farmers' monetary assistance, and industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber if it returns to power for the second time in a row in Tripura.

Releasing the party's manifesto for the February 16 assembly election in the state, BJP president JP Nadda also announced a Rs 5 meal scheme for all, named after religious guru Anukul Chandra, and setting up a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala.

Right from providing pucca houses to the poor to the functional tap water connections through Har Ghar Jal Yojana, AYUSHMAN Bharat Scheme and educational development every aspect of peoples' lives has been taken care by the BJP govt in Tripura as well as in the nation. pic.twitter.com/g6aQZvF0GJ — BJP (@BJP4India) February 9, 2023

The rights of Bru-Reang communities have been well taken care by the BJP govt.



Also, the per capita income of the State has risen to greater levels than before since the BJP came to power here.



- Shri @JPNadda #UnnatoTripuraSresthoTripura pic.twitter.com/yI67T2ISua — BJP (@BJP4India) February 9, 2023

Also, bringing the World Bank Project in Tripura for development and benefit of lakhs of people here was not existing in our promises' list, still we did it.



- Shri @JPNadda#UnnatoTripuraSresthoTripura — BJP (@BJP4India) February 9, 2023

"We will take Tripura on the path of DTH - development, transformation and harmony," Nadda said at a press conference here.

The manifesto said that Balika Samridddhi bond of Rs 50,000 will be given to every girl child while the tribal language Kokborok will become subjects in CBSE and ICSE curricula.

"We will set up industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber, Agar and bamboo. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 will be raised with the state government providing Rs 2,000 more," Nadda said.

If voted back to power, the BJP will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers for tribal areas, he said