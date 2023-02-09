topStoriesenglish2571405
Tripura Elections: BJP Manifesto Promises Increased Farmers' Assistance, More Autonomy for Tribals, Rs 5 Meal Scheme for All

"Tripura was once known for blockades and insurgency. The state is now known for peace, prosperity, and development," BJP president JP Nadda said at a public meeting in Agartala.

Agartala: The BJP on Thursday promised greater autonomy for tribal areas, an increase in farmers' monetary assistance, and industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber if it returns to power for the second time in a row in Tripura.

Releasing the party's manifesto for the February 16 assembly election in the state, BJP president JP Nadda also announced a Rs 5 meal scheme for all, named after religious guru Anukul Chandra, and setting up a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala.

 

"We will take Tripura on the path of DTH - development, transformation and harmony," Nadda said at a press conference here.

The manifesto said that Balika Samridddhi bond of Rs 50,000 will be given to every girl child while the tribal language Kokborok will become subjects in CBSE and ICSE curricula.

"We will set up industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber, Agar and bamboo. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 will be raised with the state government providing Rs 2,000 more," Nadda said.

If voted back to power, the BJP will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers for tribal areas, he said

 

