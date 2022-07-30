TS PECET 2022: Hurry! Last day to apply for Telangana PECET exam at pecet.tsche.ac.in
TS PECET 2022: Candidates who have not applied for the TS PECET yet can visit to pecet.tsche.ac.in and submit their forms.
TS PECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conclude the application process without late fee for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET 2022 today, July 30. Candidates who have not applied for the TS PECET yet can visit to pecet.tsche.ac.in and submit their forms.
TS PECET 2022 Important dates
- Commencement of application process- April 11, 2022
- Last date to apply- July 20, 2022
- TS PECET 2022 exam date- August 12, 2022
How to apply for TS PECET 2022
- Visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.
- Fill the application form and pay the fee
- Submit the application form and take print out for future reference.
Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for admission to B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) courses.
