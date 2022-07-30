NewsIndia
TS PECET 2022

TS PECET 2022: Hurry! Last day to apply for Telangana PECET exam at pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET 2022: Candidates who have not applied for the TS PECET yet can visit to pecet.tsche.ac.in and submit their forms.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS PECET 2022: Hurry! Last day to apply for Telangana PECET exam at pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)  will conclude the application process without late fee for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET 2022 today, July 30. Candidates who have not applied for the TS PECET yet can visit to pecet.tsche.ac.in and submit their forms.

TS PECET 2022 Important dates

  • Commencement of application process- April 11, 2022
  • Last date to apply- July 20, 2022
  • TS PECET 2022 exam date- August 12, 2022

How to apply for TS PECET 2022 

  1. Visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in.
  2. Fill the application form and pay the fee
  3. Submit the application form and take print out for future reference.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for admission to B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) courses.

Live Tv

TS PECET 2022TS PECET exam dateTS PECET examTelanganapecet.tsche.ac.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022