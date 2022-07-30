TS PECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conclude the application process without late fee for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET 2022 today, July 30. Candidates who have not applied for the TS PECET yet can visit to pecet.tsche.ac.in and submit their forms.

TS PECET 2022 Important dates

Commencement of application process- April 11, 2022

Last date to apply- July 20, 2022

TS PECET 2022 exam date- August 12, 2022

How to apply for TS PECET 2022

Visit the official website at pecet.tsche.ac.in. Fill the application form and pay the fee Submit the application form and take print out for future reference.

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET - 2022) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University for admission to B.P.Ed.(2 Years) and D.P.Ed. (2 Years) courses.