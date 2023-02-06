topStoriesenglish2570240
TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

Turkey Earthquake: India to Send NDRF, Medical Teams After PM Modi Offers all Possible Assistance

NDRF teams comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads will be flown to the earthquake-hit areas in Turkey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India on Monday (February 6, 2023) said it will send NDRF and medical teams to earthquake-hit Turkey to assist in search and rescue operations. In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to cope with the earthquake in Turkey, which hit the southern part of the country early Monday, Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, held a meeting to discuss immediate relief measures. 

"It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations," the statement added.  

Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. 

"Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General office in Istanbul," the PMO said.

'Anguished' by loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey: PM Narendra Modi 

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake in Turkey.

In response to a tweet by the President of Turkey, the Prime Minister said, "Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."

7.8 magnitude earthquake kills over 1,300 people in Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing over 1,300 people. The maximum number of casualties has been reported in Turkey and currently stands at 912.

Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

The quake was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

