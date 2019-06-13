close

National Register of Citizens

Two arrested for taking bribe from complainant for including name in NRC final draft

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team of Assam caught the duo red-handed at the NRC Sewa Kendra of Dispur in Ganeshguri.

Guwahati: Two officials of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were arrested on Thursday morning in Guwahati, Assam, for taking bribe from a complainant for including the name in the NRC draft. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team of Assam caught the duo--Field Level Officer (FLO) Syed Shahjahan (48) and Assistant Local Registrar of Citizen Registration (LRCR) Rahul Parasar (27)--red-handed at the NRC Sewa Kendra of Dispur in Ganeshguri.

At 11 am, the team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) caught Shahjahan while he was accepting a bribe amount of Rs ten thousand from the complainant, Kajari Ghosh Dutta of Dispur and the bribe money seized from his possession. The other accused, Parasar, was also found involved in the crime. Several documents were also been seized by the team from the NRC Sewa Kendra office.

The accused had highlighted some technical defects in Dutta's application and demanded the bribe amount to correct it thus entering her name into the final draft. The complainant was asked to pay the bribe amount on Thursday. Dutta had approached the ACB in the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption, Assam, and a trap was laid down as per standard procedure in the matter.

The accused will be presented in a special court on Friday morning, as per the information shared with Zee Media by the Superintendent of Police, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The Supreme Court has ordered that by July 31 the complete NRC draft has to be published.

