हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Two civilians killed in grenade attack in Assam, Amit Shah offers condolences

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the attack and ordered a probe.

Two civilians killed in grenade attack in Assam, Amit Shah offers condolences
File Photo

New Delhi: Two civilians were killed in a grenade attack at Tingrai market in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday (May 14). At least two others were injured in the incident and were taken to the hospital.

According to the police, two motorcycle-borne persons threw the grenade in front of a hardware shop in the market.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the attack and ordered a probe. He informed that Home Minister Amit Shah has offered condolences over the death of the two civilians.

“Home Minister Amit Shah called me to enquire about the grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District. He condoled the death of two civilians. I apprised Home Minister on the matter and informed that Assam Police has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators and nab them immediately,” the CM tweeted.

“Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the grenade attack and asked the Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to probe the incident,” CMO tweeted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assamgrenade attackAmit ShahHimanta Biswa Sarma
Next
Story

Body of Indian woman killed in rocket attack in Israel to be brought home on May 15

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Answer to every question related to Sputnik-V Vaccine against Coronavirus