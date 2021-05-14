Two civilians killed in grenade attack in Assam, Amit Shah offers condolences

New Delhi: Two civilians were killed in a grenade attack at Tingrai market in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday (May 14). At least two others were injured in the incident and were taken to the hospital.

According to the police, two motorcycle-borne persons threw the grenade in front of a hardware shop in the market.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the attack and ordered a probe. He informed that Home Minister Amit Shah has offered condolences over the death of the two civilians.

“Home Minister Amit Shah called me to enquire about the grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District. He condoled the death of two civilians. I apprised Home Minister on the matter and informed that Assam Police has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators and nab them immediately,” the CM tweeted.

Hon HM Sri @AmitShah called me to enquire about grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District. He condoled death of two civilians. I apprised HM on the matter and informed that @assampolice has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators & nab them immediately. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2021

“Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the grenade attack and asked the Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to probe the incident,” CMO tweeted.

Live TV