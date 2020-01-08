Two dead, 25 injured as two buses collide on national highway in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: At least two people were killed and 25 others sustained injuries on Wednesday when two buses collided in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. A case has also been registered for rash driving. The collision took place near the Aithepalli village on Pulapalapattu-Naidupet highway in the district early in the morning.

While one of the buses, a Volvo bus of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was coming from Tirupati, the other one was a private bus carrying devotees from Sabarimala.

Live TV

After the rescue team reached the accident site, the casualties were taken out of the bus by cutting the doors with gas cutters. As the accident took place early morning, there was an inadequacy of ambulances to shift the injured to hospital.

However, Chandragiri Circle police rushed the casualties to Tirupati RUIA hospital in a lorry. Police Inspector Ramachandra Reddy confirmed the deaths. The APSRTC driver, Ramesh, and another passenger died on the spot. The accident led to traffic congestion for several kilometres on the NH-71.

Tirupati Urban Police registered a case as rash driving of the driver of the private bus was the cause of the accident.