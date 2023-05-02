Uddhav Thackeray Reacts To PM Narendra Modi's 'Abused 91 Times' Remark: 'Your People Abuse Me, My Family Daily'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a series of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that he and his family were being constantly "abused" by the BJP. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said these in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s recent claim that Congress abused him "91 times".

Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge`s ‘venomous snake’ remark, the PM on Saturday said that till now the Congress party and its leaders have abused him 91 times. "During the Karnataka election campaign, PM Modi said that Congress has abused him 91 times. PM and his team have time to count the abuses but people from his party are abusing me and Aaditya every day. They are using abusive language, why is PM not stopping them? We will answer them in the same language," Uddhav said in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

The former Maharashtra chief minister alleged that “their” abusive language shows their culture. “I am asking the RSS: do you accept such an offspring (BJP),” Thackeray said. Referring to the criticism he has faced for joining hands with the Congress and NCP, Thackeray said, “When I go with the Congress and NCP, they (BJP) claim that I have forsaken Hindutva. If that is the case, then what about (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to a mosque,” he said.

Speaking about the Barsu refinery protest, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I will visit Barsu on May 6 to meet the local people who are opposing the proposed oil refinery. No one can stop me from visiting Barsu, it`s part of Maharashtra.’’ Notably, the residents of Barsu village in Ratnagiri have been protesting against the setting up of the refinery.

"The golden land of our Mumbai was sold for the bullet train. Why this bullet train will do? Who will go from Mumbai to Ahmedabad? I don`t know how many "Khokhas" they have taken from this. I will break them if they break Mumbai from Maharashtra, all projects have been shifted to other states," Uddhav said.

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.

Moreover, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also said, "There were attempts to separate Mumbai so they wanted to divide Shiv Sena and they did it because it will not be possible if Shiv Sena is here. We are not scared of you...In 2024 (Assembly polls) MVA will come into power." "There is some such force sitting in Delhi which wants to break Maharashtra once again and wants to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, but no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra as long as we have breath," he alleged.

Speaking on the Kharghar mishap, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "There`s still no FIR pertaining to Kharghar mishap. We demanded a special investigation into the same. This government is insensitive, the incident is a black spot in the history of Maharashtra and this happened in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

As many as 13 people, who attended the open-air Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony on April 16, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, died from heatstroke.