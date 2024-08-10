Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was targeted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers who threw coconuts and cow dung at the vehicles, reported ANI. This attack is reported to be a retaliatory measure following an incident the previous day, during which Raj Thackeray's car was pelted with betel nut.

The Thane police have confirmed the incident and detained over 20 individuals in connection with the attack. A formal case is currently being processed as investigations continue.

Watch: Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy was attacked with cow dung. In Marathwada, UBT supporters targeted Raj Thackeray’s convoy with ‘supari’. This attack was later retaliated against in Thane city pic.twitter.com/wrfojLpkyJ — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2024

In Maharashtra's Beed city on Friday, four Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters were detained for allegedly throwing betel nuts, or 'supari,' at the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, reported PTI.

During a tour of central Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray, estranged cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, faced an incident where supporters of Sena (UBT) attempted to block his convoy and threw betel nuts.

According to a police official cited by PTI, the betel nuts struck a different vehicle, not Raj Thackeray's. The individuals responsible have been detained, and a case is being filed against them.