NewsIndia
KERALA

UGCAP 2022: Calicut University second allotment list OUT at admission.uoc.ac.in- Check Documents required here

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Calicut University second allotment list will be able to pay the fee till August 25, 2022, upto 3 PM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UGCAP 2022: Calicut University second allotment list OUT at admission.uoc.ac.in- Check Documents required here

UGCAP 2022: Calicut University’s Directorate of Admissions has released the second allotment list for UGCAP 2022 on the official website, admission.uoc.ac.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Calicut University second allotment list will be able to pay the fee till August 25, 2022, upto 3 PM. The payment link for students who have secured a seat in the Second Allotment list for Calicut University will be active till 3 PM on August 25, 2022. Candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, OEC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 115. The fee for the other students is Rs. 480.

Check live and latest updates on NEET UG 2022

Calicut University Second Allotment - Here is how to check

Visit the official website - admission.uoc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to Login

Enter your application number, UGCAP card details and other credentials

Click on the link for UGCAP 2022 Second Allotment and search for your name.

Download and save the list for future references.

ALSO READ: NEET UG, JEE Main and CUET Students to hold CANDLE MARCH TOMORROW

UGCAP 2022: Documents required

Candidates will have to produce the following documents in original for admission at the university allotted after paying the admission fee.

Admit Card (Only for students received allotment)

The print out of the application

Receipt/Chalan of the fee remitted for acceptance of allotment. (University mandatory fee )

Age proof.

Qualifying Certificate.

Mark List(s) of the qualifying examination.

Transfer Certificate (TC) received from the Institution last studied. (Online TC issued by the District Offices of the Kerala State Literacy Mission.(U.O.No. 2047/2022/Admn Dated, 27.01.2022).

Conduct Certificate

SSLC

Candidates must report to the respective colleges for their admissions and submit their documents before August 25 in order to secure their admissions. In case a candidate does not pay the fee by 3 PM on August 25, the seat would not be given to them.

Live Tv

KeralaUGCAP 2022Kerala examuniversity of calicutCalicut UniversityUPCAP 2022UG admissionsadmissions

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?