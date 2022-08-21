UGCAP 2022: Calicut University’s Directorate of Admissions has released the second allotment list for UGCAP 2022 on the official website, admission.uoc.ac.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Calicut University second allotment list will be able to pay the fee till August 25, 2022, upto 3 PM. The payment link for students who have secured a seat in the Second Allotment list for Calicut University will be active till 3 PM on August 25, 2022. Candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, OEC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 115. The fee for the other students is Rs. 480.

Calicut University Second Allotment - Here is how to check

Visit the official website - admission.uoc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to Login

Enter your application number, UGCAP card details and other credentials

Click on the link for UGCAP 2022 Second Allotment and search for your name.

Download and save the list for future references.

UGCAP 2022: Documents required

Candidates will have to produce the following documents in original for admission at the university allotted after paying the admission fee.

Admit Card (Only for students received allotment)

The print out of the application

Receipt/Chalan of the fee remitted for acceptance of allotment. (University mandatory fee )

Age proof.

Qualifying Certificate.

Mark List(s) of the qualifying examination.

Transfer Certificate (TC) received from the Institution last studied. (Online TC issued by the District Offices of the Kerala State Literacy Mission.(U.O.No. 2047/2022/Admn Dated, 27.01.2022).

Conduct Certificate

SSLC

Candidates must report to the respective colleges for their admissions and submit their documents before August 25 in order to secure their admissions. In case a candidate does not pay the fee by 3 PM on August 25, the seat would not be given to them.