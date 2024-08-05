Under Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Moves To Reserve Government Jobs For Locals

Assam Chief Minister announced on Sunday that the state will implement a new domicile policy, which will restrict state government jobs to individuals born in Assam. This policy is expected to be introduced within the next two months.

Since assuming office in May 2021, Sarma has overseen recruitment of around 1 lakh government jobs. He emphasised that the forthcoming list of new recruits will demonstrate the priority given to indigenous people.

“The government has recruited over 97,000 people transparently since May 2021, fostering an ecosystem of trust among the populace,” Sarma asserted.

During the last assembly elections, the BJP had promised to provide employment for one lakh youth.

Citing examples of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that these states have their own domicile policies for government job recruitment. He added that while West Bengal lacks a specific domicile policy, proficiency in Bengali has been a mandatory requirement for certain positions in the state.

Moreover, the CM also mentioned that the state government has already begun discussions with Prime Minister Modi to grant Assamese the status of a classical language.