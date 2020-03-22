Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reaches 'amicable settlement' with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over 'murder accused case'

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday (March 21) said that he has reached an 'amicable settlement' with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and withdrawn his allegation made during Lok Sabha polls against the Congress leader calling him an "accused in a murder case".

Reacting to Prasad's move, Tharoor said he has asked his lawyers to withdraw the case he had filed against the BJP MP from Patna Sahib.

"Pleased to announce the amicable settlement of my recent differences with Shri @ShashiTharoor Ji," tweeted Prasad.

Pleased to announce the amicable settlement of my recent differences with Shri @ShashiTharoor Ji pic.twitter.com/m4i5mjxrk8 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 21, 2020

The Union Minister also shared the letter written by him to Tharoor on March 20 withdrawing his allegation. In his letter, Prasad said Tharoor that he was happy to

to close this matter amicably.

"More than a year ago during the heat of campaign I had made a comment describing you as an accused in a murder case. On receiving subsequent information about the conclusion of the investigation in the concerned case I learnt that the said allegation against you is not factually correct accordingly, withdraw it unconditionally," Prasad said in his letter.

"Though this was surely not your comment but its reiteration by you gave it prominence and led to circulation in entire country through media. I think if there is an introspection you too may be able to persuade yourself that the said comment being stated by you was avoidable," the minister wrote.

Tharoor responding by saying "it was very gracious of you to withdraw your words in respect of myself, which had offended me greatly. I welcome your sentiments and in view of our long association, I am happy to treat the matter as closed."