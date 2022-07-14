New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday (July 14) lashed out at the BJP over a list of ‘unparliamentary’ words and expressions released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying that the situation was not so bad even during the British rule. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemned the “gag order”, asking the need for conducting Parliament sessions if the opposition is not even allowed to express their views. “It is shameful that words such as 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt' can't be used while pointing to the government's failures. MPs speak in Parliament on behalf of the people. This is autocratic. The situation was not so bad even during British rule," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"What is the use of convening a Parliament session or even having the Parliament, if the government decides what we will speak and how we will speak? They want to decide on what we will wear, what we will do, and how we will speak. They are running the country like a personal fiefdom," Abhishek Banerjee, a Lok Sabha MP and the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The Opposition has slammed the Central government after certain words including 'jumlajeevi', 'Covid spreader', 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'tanashah' and 'Snoopgate' were deemed "unparliamentary" by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the “unparliamentary” words and said “Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi. Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, she asked if “truth” is unparliamentary. “Is “Truth” unparliamentary? Annual Gender Gap Report 2022 Ranks India 135 out of 146. On health and survival subindex, India ranked lowest at 146th place. India among only 5 countries with gender gaps larger than 5%,” Moitra said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issues statement amid 'unparliamentary' words row

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clarified that no words have been banned and they have only issued a “compilation of the words that have been expunged”. “Earlier a book of such unparliamentary words used to be released... to avoid wastage of papers, we have put it on internet. No words have been banned, we have issued a compilation of the words that have been expunged,” Om Birla was quoted as saying by ANI. The Lok Sabha Speaker also said that members are "free" to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

