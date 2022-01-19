UP Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: Over 47% want Yogi Adityanath to be next Chief Minister

New Delhi: The battle for Uttar Pradesh has reached its peak and Zee News is bringing to you India's biggest-ever opinion poll - with the largest sample size ever collected.

And according to the opinion poll, BJP's Yogi Adityanath remains people's choice for Chief Ministerial candidate in 2022. Akhilesh Yadav is the second choice, while Mayawati remains a distant third. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might have kick-started a campaign focused on women's welfare and development in UP, but as per the opinion poll, she is favoured by not more than 4-5% as UP's CM face.

While five states are going to election next month, the biggest poll battle will be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh - the country's biggest state in terms of population - where voting will be done for 403 seats in 7 phases. Here's UP CM choice:

Purvanchal:

Yogi Adityanath: 48%

Akhilesh Yadav: 35%

Mayawati: 9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: 5%

Others: 4%

Bundelkhand:

Yogi Adityanath: 50%

Akhilesh Yadav: 31%

Mayawati: 11%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: 5%

Others: 3%

Ruhekhand:

Yogi Adityanath: 47%

Akhilesh Yadav: 37%

Mayawati: 9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: 3%

Others: 4%

This opinion poll was jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company, that has a long experience of conducting opinion polls. In terms of sample size, this is also the largest opinion poll ever conducted in the history of India.

