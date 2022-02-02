UP Assembly Polls: BJP gives ticket to former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow

New Delhi: In its latest list of 17 more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former ED joint director Rajeshwar Singh from Sarojini Nagar. The BJP has denied tickets to Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, and Women Welfare Minister Swati Singh from Sarojini Nagar.

The BJP has fielded state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak from Lucknow Cantt while Ashutosh Shukla has been given a ticket from the Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency.

Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had earlier demanded ticket for son Mayank Joshi from the Lucknow Cantt seat, said, "I respect the decision of the party."

Neeraj Bora will contest from Lucknow North and Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay has been given the ticket from Chitrakoot.

Meanwhile, former ED joint director and now BJP leader Rajeshwar Singh told ANI on Tuesday that he would improve governance and continue his work against mafias. The BJP announced his name on Monday from the Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency for the upcoming UP polls.

Singh told ANI, "We`ll contribute to governance and to the probes launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is doing great work against mafias. We need to support him. Also, we need to control growing communalism," adding "I will take forward BJP`s ideology of working for the future of the country."

Over the questions being raised on Singh getting BJP`s ticket just a day after resigning from the service of the Government of India, he said, "There is no question of political patronage. BJP is a big party. Here tickets are given on the basis of merit."

In his letter announcing VRS, Singh had mentioned that "during his tenure in ED he uncovered and investigated many scams of national ramification and public significance."

His letter further said, "This includes the investigation carried out under my auspices -- 2G spectrum allocation scam, AgustaWestland helicopter deal, Aircel Maxis scam, Amrapali scam, Nokia Ponzi scam, Gomti riverfront scam -- in which many white-collar criminals were sent to jail."

On Monday, Singh announced that his request for voluntary retirement (VRS) from the service of the Government of India had been approved. Rajeshwar Singh had earlier served in Uttar Pradesh police.



(With Agency Inputs)

