UP BJP spokesperson Manoj Mishra dies of COVID-19, CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Lucknow: Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh Manoj Mishra died due to COVID-19 in the wee hours on Monday (May 03, 2021).

He was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur after he had tested positive for COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled his demise.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has expressed deep grief on the demise of Dr Manoj Mishra, senior spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party," read a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, it said.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 3,68,147 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604 on Monday (May 3, 2021), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.99 crore (1,99,25,604), of which, 34.13 lakh (34,13,642) are active cases. India has also witnessed 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2.18 lakh (2,18,959) coronavirus-related deaths.

