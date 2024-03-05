UP Cabinet Expansion: SBSP Chief OP Rajbhar Among 4 New Ministers Inducted In Yogi Adityanath Govt

LUCKNOW: In a significant development, four new ministers, including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, were sworn into the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. State's Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended their congratulations to the newly appointed ministers, emphasizing their support for the state's progress.

Inclusion Of Key Figures

RLD MLA Anil Kumar also secured a ministerial position in the cabinet expansion. This move came after the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) joined the BJP_led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on March 2.

2 BJP Leaders Take Oath

Additionally, two prominent BJP leaders, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Kumar Sharma, also took the oath as ministers in the State cabinet during a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

Commitment To Responsibilities

Expressing his commitment, BJP's Sunil Kumar Sharma stated, "The responsibility bestowed upon me by the Chief Minister and the party will be carried out diligently. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we are determined to secure victory across all 80 seats."

#WATCH | After taking oath as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar says, "We continuously work towards our goal of serving the poor. To fulfill that goal, people in the government will take the schemes of the government to the doors of the poor,… pic.twitter.com/vDvxp1tvRn — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

SBSP's Journey

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had contested the 2022 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), but the alliance dissolved thereafter. Upon assuming office, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar reiterated their commitment to serving the underprivileged. He emphasized the government's responsibility to extend its schemes to the needy, ensuring justice and resolving their grievances.

Rajbhar also highlighted the absence of riots during CM Yogi Adityanath's seven-year tenure, underscoring the rule of law in the state.

Political Alliances And Strategies

Rajbhar's alliance with the BJP-led NDA last July marked a strategic shift. Notably, his party holds six seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has taken proactive measures by releasing its initial list of 195 candidates. The list reflects diversity, including youth, women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates.

Looking Forward

With Lok Sabha elections expected to take place in April-May this year, political maneuvering and strategizing are reaching a fever pitch as parties position themselves for electoral success.