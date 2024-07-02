Advertisement
UP Court Asks Rahul Gandhi To Appear On July 26 In Amit Shah Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to appear before the court on Tuesday but could not do so due to the ongoing parliament session.

 

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 02:09 PM IST|Source: PTI
UP Court Asks Rahul Gandhi To Appear On July 26 In Amit Shah Defamation Case

An MP-MLA court in UP on Tuesday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on July 26 in a defamation case filed against him for alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Gandhi was supposed to appear before the court on Tuesday but could not do so due to the ongoing parliament session. Gandhi is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla, who was present in the court, sought a fresh date for hearing the matter. Considering his application, Judge Shubham Verma asked Gandhi to make a personal appearance on July 26, Shukla said.
A defamation case was filed against Gandhi in 2018 over his alleged objectionable remarks against Shah.
The defamation complaint against the Congress leader was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra.
Gandhi had halted his "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Amethi on February 20 this year and appeared in court, which had granted him bail.

 

