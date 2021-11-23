UP government likely to rename Yamuna Expressway after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is likely to rename the Yamuna Expressway after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The political slugfest over expressways in UP may intensify in the coming days with this development.

According to a report in Livehindustan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to rename Yamuna Expressway and make a formal announcement on November 25, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The expressway will not be the first project in Uttar Pradesh to bear the name of the co-founder of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, the government had renamed the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in the state capital Lucknow as ‘Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium’ in November 2018, soon after Vajpayee's demise.

The Yamuna Expressway has a length of 165 kilometres and is six-lane wide. The highway was inaugurated on August 9, 2012, by then CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

