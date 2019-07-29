UP govt ready for CBI probe into Unnao rape survivor's accident if family demands

The Uttar Pradesh government is willing to go for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the accident of Unnao rape survivor. Sources told Zee News that the government would recommend a CBI probe if any such demand is made by the relatives of the rape survivor. As of now, no demand has been made by her family members.

This comes even as the Uttar Pradesh Police has ruled out any negligence on the department’s part in the security of Unnao rape survivor, who met with a road accident on Sunday. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, UP Director General of Police, OP Singh, said that the findings of the primary investigation suggested that it was “purely an accident”.

Assuring that the police would conduct a fair and free probe into the incident, Singh said that there was no negligence in the security of the Unnao rape survivor.

“There was no negligence in her security. Due to lack of space in her vehicle, she requested the security personnel deputed for security not to accompany her to Rae Bareli yesterday (on Sunday),” the DGP told mediapersons.

He further said that the driver and owner of the truck had been arrested and an investigation had already been launched by the police.

“We will conduct a fair and free probe. Primary probe suggests it was purely an accident due to an over-speeding truck. Truck driver and owner have been arrested,” Singh said.

Referring to the demand for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the incident, the top cop said, “If the family demands a CBI inquiry into the case, we will hand over the case to CBI.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress party have raised the demand for probe by the CBI into the incident.

In the road accident on Sunday, the mother and aunt of the rape survivor lost their lives. According to reports, both the truck and the car might have been speeding and collided due to slippery conditions due to incessant rainfall in the area.