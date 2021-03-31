UP Panchayat Election 2021: 45-year-old man gets married to contest polls from a woman-reserved seat

Ballia: A 45-year-old man got married in Karanchhapra village in Ballia district to fulfill his ambition of becoming the village head. A man, named Hathi Singh, married a woman to become the village head after his seat was declared reserved for women.

The man is known in the area for doing social service and always dreamt of running the village. After the election authorities announced that Singh’s seat was being reserved for a woman candidate. Following which, after seeing Singh’s dream being shattered, his supporters suggested that he can get married and his wife can contest elections for him.

Singh finally got married on Friday (March 26) at the Dharmnath ji temple in the village.

“I had to get married before nominations close on April 13. I have been working hard for the past five years and my supporters are also campaigning for us. It is mainly because of my supporters that I decided to change my decision of not getting married ever. My mother is 80-years-old and could not have contested the elections,” he said.

Singh’s bride is currently pursuing her graduation amid preparations for contesting elections in the village.

