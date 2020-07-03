UP Police kill 3 criminals in Kanpur encounter, lose 8 bravehearts, dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey escapes

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday (July 3) killed at least three criminals during an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The criminals were believed to be members of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey. The report said that Vikas Dubey, however, managed to escape from the site.

The incident comes shortly after at least eight policemen including senior police officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police and four constables were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur during a police raid to nab noted history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. Six police personnel and a civilian were also injured in the attack.

The raid was carried out at around 1 am on July 3 in Bithoor's Dikru village in Chaubepur police station area in Kanpur.

Teams from three police stations had gone to Bithoor's Dikru village in Chaubepur police station area in search of Vikas Dubey, who has 60 cases registered against him. A raid was planned at his village after he was accused in a fresh attempt to murder case.

As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, it came under attack of Dubey's men who were prepared with arms on the rooftop of a building, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. The police believe that Dubey, along with his men, had inputs about the police raid, and were alert with arms.

They had also placed a JCB machine on the road to block police team's route from approaching them. Following the attack, all criminals managed to flee from the spot and fled into a jungle.

Among the deceased included 1 DSP, 3 Sub-Inspector and 4 constables. The other four policemen, who received bullet shots and were injured in the ambush, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical state.

The area was immediately cordoned off and a search was launched to nab the culprits. Till late at night, the police continued the search to catch the criminals. The borders of Kanpur was sealed following the attack.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the eight police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals and has also sought report of the incident. The CM is constantly in touch with DGP Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary Home on the incident.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav too offered his condolence on the incident and tweeted: "Tribute to the martyrdom of 8 policemen in the tragic incident in Kanpur! This shameful incident in Uttar Pradesh where a nexus between political bigwigs and criminals has cost dutiful officers."

Vikas Dubey, a notorious criminal, carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He has also been a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 53 cases of murder attempts against him.