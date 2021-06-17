UP teachers appointed before April 1, 2005 entitled to benefit under old pension scheme: Allahabad HC

New Delhi: As a huge relief to the teaching and non-teaching staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday (June 16) directed that those appointed before April 1, 2005 will receive benefit under the old pension scheme.

Around five dozen petitions including by the UP Senior Basic Siksha Sangh were filed in the High Court challenging an order issued by a special secretary of the state government on March 28, 2005 whereby it implemented the new pension scheme in the Basic Education Department from April 1, 2005, PTI reported.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Basic Education Department have been directed to cover the petitioners under the old pension scheme and pay pension to the retired teaching and non-teaching staffers accordingly.

The petitioners were appointed before the implementation of the new pension scheme. Therefore, the new scheme will not affect them, the Allahabad HC said in its order.

Further, the court has directed to complete the proceedings in four months.

The petitioners of the old pension scheme were denied benefits on the ground that their institutions were allowed grant-in-aid in 2006, i.e. after the cut-off date of April 1, 2005.

(With agency inputs)

