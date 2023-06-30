UP Viral News: SHO's Kids' Photo With Rs 500 Notes Shocks Police Department, Probe Ordered

Unnao, Uttar Pradesh: A wave of shock swept through Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, when photographs of two children sitting on a bed alongside 27 mattresses, each adorned with bundles of 500-rupee notes, went viral on social media.

SHO Removed and Investigative Responsibility Handed Over to Area Magistrate

In response, the Superintendent of Police (SP) has removed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Behata Mujawar Police Station and attached him to the police line. The investigation into the matter has been handed over to the Bangarmau area magistrate.



Allegations Against SHO's Relatives Surface as Viral Photos Spark Outrage

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bangarmau, Pankaj Singh, the viral photos depicted the relatives of SHO Ramesh Chandra Sahni posing with bundles of currency notes.

SP Takes Charge, Promises Thorough Investigation from Every Angle

As soon as the information reached SP Siddharth Shankar Meena, he summoned the SHO of Behata Mujawar to appear before him. Meena stated, "I have been entrusted with the investigation of this case, and a thorough inquiry is being conducted from every angle."

Public Outcry Grows as Disturbing Photo Goes Viral

The viral photograph shows two children sitting on a bed with 27 mattresses, each containing stacks of 500-rupee notes. Other pictures also captured individuals taking selfies with the currency-laden mattresses.

SHO Transferred from Hardoi, Current Residence Under Scrutiny

Shortly after, claims were made that the public photograph was taken at the residence of SHO Ramesh Chandra Sahni in the Behata Mujawar Police Station area.

SP Initiates Investigation, Focuses on Uncovering Truth

SP Siddharth Shankar Meena took cognizance of the matter and ordered the SHO to appear for investigation. According to police sources, Ramesh Chandra Sahni was transferred to Unnao from Hardoi district two years ago and was subsequently assigned as the SHO of Behata Mujawar Police Station.