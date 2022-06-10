UPPSC Recruitment 2022: UPPSC has published a notification for the post of Inspector, Numismatic Officer, Professor cum Principal, Medical Officer and Joint Director. Candidates can apply online upto 09 July 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is 06 July 2022.

Take a look at further details for online application:

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

9 June 2022 is the start date for online applications.

The deadline for submitting an online application is July 9, 2022.

The deadline for submitting application fees is July 6, 2022.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy

Inspector - 9

Numismatic Officer - 1

Joint Director - 1

Professor cum Principal in College of Nursing, Kanpur. (General Selection - 1 Post

Medical Officer (Allopath) - 2 Posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2022:Salary details

Inspector - Level-7, 44,900- 1,42,400 (Pay Band- Rs.9300-34,800/grade pay-4600/-)

Numismatic Officer - : Rs. 15600-39100/-

Joint Director - 15,600-39,100/-, Grade Pay- Rs. 7,600/

Professor cum Principal - Level 13K, Pay Band- Rs. 131100-216600/-

Medical Officer (Allopath) - Rs. 15600-39100, Grade pay: Rs. 5400/-

UPPSC Recrutiment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Inspector - Bachelor's degree from an Indian university established by law. Candidates must be permanent government employees with at least ten years of continuous service in any state government ministerial position.

Numismatic officer- Postgraduate degree in Ancient Indian History and Archaeology or Culture with Numismatic as one of the papers from an Indian university established by law or a degree recognised by the government as equivalent. Diploma in Museology from a government-approved institution Two years of experience in the field of Indian Numismatics in a responsible position in a reputable museum.

Joint Director - A post-graduate degree in Business Administration, Agricultural Economics, Agronomy, Economics, Econometrics, Mathematical Statistics, Cultural Anthropology, or Agriculture, or a degree in Engineering. and at least ten years of programme evaluation experience Candidates must have prior experience conducting evaluation studies in various fields of rural development, with a focus on socioeconomic and agroeconomic aspects. Candidates should also have extensive fieldwork experience in rural areas of the state.

M.Sc (Nursing) with at least five years teaching experience in any collage of nursing and at least two years administrative experience in any college of nursing/school of nursing.

Medical Officer (Allopath) - M.B.B.S. degree from a recognised medical school from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by Govt. as equivalent there to. Registration with the State Medical Council, Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC Recrutiment 2022: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Candidate Registration will be displayed after clicking "Apply." When you click the 'Candidate Registration' button next to Examination, the Basic Registration form will appear.

Step 2: After completing the Basic Registration form, candidates must double-check all of their information. If any corrections or modifications are required, click 'Click here to modify' and make the necessary changes.

Step 3: After you are completely satisfied with all of the information you have entered, click on Submit Application

Step 4: Following that, 'Print Registration Slip' will be displayed, and you must print the Registration Slip by clicking on Print Registration Slip.

Step 4: Now click ‘Click here to proceed with payment’.

Step 5: After clicking the above caption of "Click here to proceed for payment," click on "Proceed for final submission of application form (Part-2)," which will display the "format."

Candidates must fill out the form with all of the required information. The scanned photo and signature must also be uploaded.

UPPSC Recrutiment 2022: Application Fee

Unreserved - Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line (General) processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 105/-

OBC - Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line Class processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 105/-

SC - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line Caste processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-

ST - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-

Handicapped - Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 25/-

Dependents of the - According to the original category Freedom Fighters mentioned from Sl. Nos. 1 to 4.

Ex-Serviceman - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-

Women - According to the original category mentioned from Sl. Nos. 1 to 4.