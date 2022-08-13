NewsIndia
UPSC EPFO RESULTS

UPSC EPFO final result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

UPSC EPFO Results 2021 is now available on the official website at upsc.gov.in, scroll down to check list more.

Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPSC EPFO final result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

UPSC EPFO Results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their UPSC EPFO Results 2021 on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Here's how to check EPFO Final result 

  1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
  2. Under the What's new section click on the link that reads," 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO"
  3. In the newly opened pdf file check your result 
  4. Download and take print out for future reference.

UPSC EPFO Final Result 2021 Direct Link

The UPSC EPFO recruitment examination was held on September 5, 2021 and the interview was conducted from July 4, 2022 till August 1, 2022 to fill  421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Live Tv

UPSC EPFO ResultsUPSC resultsUPSCEPFO Final ResultResult 2022upsc.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022