UPSC EPFO final result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

UPSC EPFO Results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their UPSC EPFO Results 2021 on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Here's how to check EPFO Final result

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in Under the What's new section click on the link that reads," 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO" In the newly opened pdf file check your result Download and take print out for future reference.

The UPSC EPFO recruitment examination was held on September 5, 2021 and the interview was conducted from July 4, 2022 till August 1, 2022 to fill 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment.